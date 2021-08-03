Swasthya Ingit: Bengal takes telemedicine facility to the remotest corners of state

Kolkata: For the first time in the country, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken the telemedicine facility up to the remotest area of the state's rural part by introducing the unique project called "Swasthya Ingit".



With introduction of the project, the rural populace will be immensely benefited and can now also avail the telemedicine facility without travelling long distances for doctor's advice.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the project from a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Under the project, one can avail the telemedicine facility from any Suswasthya Kendras (health centres) spread across the rural part of the state. There are 2,313 Suswasthya Kendras in the state and the telemedicine facility — under the project Swasthya Ingit — will be available in all the centres.

Explaining the uniqueness of the project, Banerjee said: "The infrastructure has been developed at the health centres from where a resident of a village can share their problems with doctors and experts present at district headquarters or sub-divisions in virtual mode. Immediate advice will be provided and prescriptions will be sent online".

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said: "The telemedicine facility is immensely helpful for people amidst Covid pandemic. It was better implemented in Bengal compared to that of other states. The facility was even availed when one remained in home isolation in case of non-critical cases. People have dialed the helpline numbers to get advice on different health issues mainly Covid during the pandemic."