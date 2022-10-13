Swarna Kamal Saha re-elected as chief of State Cooperative Union

KOLKATA: MLA Swarna Kamal Saha and Asis Chakraborty were unanimously re-elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the State Cooperative Union respectively on October 12.



In the recently-held Annual General Meeting of the West Bengal State Cooperative Union, 18 representatives were elected unopposed for the next five years. Satyabrata Samanta Chairman of Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Limited and MLA Bikash Roy Chowdhury, Leader of Birbhum Cooperative Union, and president of Zilla Parishad were present in the meeting as directors.

Other directors such as Shibnath Chowdhury, Chairman of Nadia District Co-operative Bank, Pradip Patra Chairman of Medinipur Vidyasagar District Cooperative Bank, Pratap Narayan Pariya, Director, Medinipur Vidyasagar District Cooperative Bank were also present in the meeting.