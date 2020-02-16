Swara Bhaskar joins anti-CAA stir at Rajabazar

Kolkata: Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar joined the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stir in Rajabazar on Saturday night. She also sang a prayer on the stage.



"When we are born we first love our family and then we love our country (irrespective of our caste and creed). Those who are saying that Muslims should go to Pakistan, should go to Pakistan themselves. Muslims of India need not sacrifice anymore because they have already given their exam and sacrificed for the nation," said the actor.

"The anti-CAA protest started at Rajabazar nearly two weeks ago. She (Swara Bhaskar) came to our protest venue at night on Saturday," said Afaque Haider, a resident of the area.

The controversial act, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament in December last year, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming

from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

The sit-in agitation by 60 Muslim women at the Park Circus Maidan, christened as 'Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh', started on January 7. The 24-hour vigil against the Centre's "discriminatory" policies, which started two days after the JNU violence, has gained momentum.

Women from different parts of the city are joining the protest throughout day and night at Park Circus Maidan.