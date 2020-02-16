Swara Bhaskar joins anti-CAA stir at Rajabazar
Kolkata: Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar joined the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stir in Rajabazar on Saturday night. She also sang a prayer on the stage.
"When we are born we first love our family and then we love our country (irrespective of our caste and creed). Those who are saying that Muslims should go to Pakistan, should go to Pakistan themselves. Muslims of India need not sacrifice anymore because they have already given their exam and sacrificed for the nation," said the actor.
"The anti-CAA protest started at Rajabazar nearly two weeks ago. She (Swara Bhaskar) came to our protest venue at night on Saturday," said Afaque Haider, a resident of the area.
The controversial act, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament in December last year, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming
from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.
The sit-in agitation by 60 Muslim women at the Park Circus Maidan, christened as 'Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh', started on January 7. The 24-hour vigil against the Centre's "discriminatory" policies, which started two days after the JNU violence, has gained momentum.
Women from different parts of the city are joining the protest throughout day and night at Park Circus Maidan.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
We will work for all: Kejriwal16 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
'Despite pressure, we stand firm by our decision'16 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
India known for peaceful co-existence of all religions:...16 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters return after cops say 'no...16 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
J&K extends 2G data services till February 2416 Feb 2020 6:14 PM GMT