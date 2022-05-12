Swapan Sadhan Basu made new prez of Mohun Bagan

KOLKATA: Swapan Sadhan Basu (Tutu) has been made president of Mohun Bagan, announced Debashis Dutta on Tuesday.

With this the control of Basu family on Mohun Bagan has been reestablished.It was decided in the meeting of the working committee that a football ground of international standard will be set up. Sanjiv Goenka of ATK Mohun Bagan was also present in the meeting.

There was confusion over the post of the president and football veterans like Prasun Banerjee had proposed that Subrata Bhattacharya should be made the president. But keeping in mind the contribution of Tutu Basu, the club has unanimously made him the president.As decided earlier a gate in the memory of Chuni Goswami will be set up and a dressing room in the memory of PK Banerjee.