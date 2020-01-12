Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 157 birth anniversary and also sent a message of peace and universal brotherhood.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister also urged the youths to come together to dispel a climate of hatred the whole country has been witnessing in the present time. Banerjee also said that the state government has been observing the day through various programmes.

Taking to Twitter Banerjee said: "Today is the birth anniversary of the great preacher and philosopher,

#SwamiVivekananda. Today, more than ever, Swamiji's message of peace and universal brotherhood must guide us. We are observing #VivekChetanaUtsav in his memory across the State."

She further stated: "#SwamiVivekananda's birthday is also celebrated as #NationalYouthDay. The youth of the country should come together to dispel the climate of hatred and uncertainty and work for the greater glory of this great nation.

Vivekananda was born as Narendranath Datta in the then Calcutta on January 12, 1863. He died on July 4, 1902. The 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated throughout the state on Sunday with great enthusiasm. Following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee every civic body observed the day by holding seminars, workshops and garlanding his photograph and statue.

The Chief Minister has also instructed her government to celebrate a statewide 3-day long 'Vivek Chetana Utsab' to spread the message of the great man and encourage the youths to come forward to uphold the values, the great thinker had propagated for.

The state government is also committed towards rapid socio-economic development of all sections of the society.

State Youth Services and Sports minister Aroop Biswas offered a floral tribute at the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Vivekananda Udyan in the city. In North Kolkata, students of various schools and members of different NGOs organised colourful processions that paraded through important thoroughfares and ended at Swamiji's ancestral house on Shimla Street.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) organised a health camp at ward number 116 on Sunday to provide free health check to the people. KMC's chairperson Mala Roy who is also an MP graced the occasion.