Swamiji's 158th birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal

Kolkata: Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary was celebrated on Tuesday across the state with political leaders and people making a beeline at his ancestral house to pay tributes to the monk.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "His message of peace and universal brotherhood is of utmost relevance today and inspires all of us to strive hard in safeguarding these ideals in our beloved nation."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and state minister Sashi Panja paid floral tributes to Swamiji, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party leader Suvendu Adhikari also garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda at his north Kolkata residence.

Months before the Assembly elections, both the BJP and the TMC are involved in a political one-upmanship over claims on Bengal's culture and heritage.

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.