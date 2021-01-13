Swamiji stood for universal brotherhood, his message still relevant today: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Swami Vivekananda on his 158th birth anniversary on Tuesday saying that his teachings come as an inspiration "to strive hard in safeguarding" peace and the ideal of universal brotherhood in the country.



Banerjee, who had been criticising BJP's divisive politics, tweeted: "Remembering the great leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. I bow down to Swamiji's teachings."

"His message of peace & universal brotherhood is of utmost relevance today & inspires all of us to strive hard in safeguarding these ideals in our beloved nation," she further maintained in her tweet on the National Youth Day.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim also held a rally at Chetla where he carried a photograph of Swami Vivekananda in his hand. He paid floral tributes to a statue of Vivekananda at Chetla Park and said: "Every year we observe this day paying respect to Swami Vivekananda. But BJP is doing all these just because the elections are approaching and they do not even have the right knowledge about the eminent personalities from Bengal."

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was observed with due solemnity at Belur Math. The room at Belur Math where Swamiji lived and breathed his last was decorated with flowers. Though no devotees were allowed at the Math due to the COVID-19 pandemic, programmes were held virtually. The birth anniversary of Swamiji was observed in all the Math and Mission centres across the globe. There were seminars and workshops which were addressed by the monks of the order and scholars virtually.

Swami Vivekananda Institute of Environment and Management organised a day-long programme on the life and works of Swamiji. Webinars were held in different colleges across the state. The Philosophy department of Maheshtala College organised a webinar. The speakers addressing different programmes urged youths to follow the path of service and universal brotherhood to uphold India's long-cherished tradition.