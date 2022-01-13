Swami Vivekananda's birth anniv observed following Covid norms

KOLKATA: Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary was observed maintain strict Covid protocol on Wednesday. Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, garlanded the statue of Swamiji at his ancestral house in North Kolkata.



Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, took part in a virtual meeting at Saradapith. He called upon the youths to follow the path of Swamiji to become effective Indian citizens.

Swamiji's birthday was observed at his ancestral house. Swami Jnanalokananda, secretary of the centre, urged the youths to study Swamiji every day. Swami Viswadyananda spoke at the meeting held on this occasion.

Swami Divyananda took the meeting virtually. He said how Swamiji had influenced the youths, who took part in freedom movement. Swamiji had created influence on Netaji. Gandhiji had come to see him at Belur Math, but could not meet Swamiji as he had gone to Kolkata on that day.

Swamiji's birthday was observed in all the wards under Kolkata Municipal Corporation. It was observed in all blocks across the state.

This was the second consecutive year, when his birth anniversary, was observed virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic at the centres of RKM across the globe. Swami Vivekananda Institute for Environmental Sciences held a programme at EZCC.