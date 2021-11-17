Swami Vivekananda scholarship: Minister launches new portal

kolkata: State Education Minister Bratya Basu inaugurated Swami Vivekananda merit-cum-means scholarship portal on Tuesday.



"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we have taken this initiative to help students to pursue their studies without any hurdle," said Basu, after virtually inaugurating www. svmcm.wbhed.gov.in from Bikash Bhawan.

In a bid to avail the Swami Vivekananda merit-cum-means scholarship, the student must secure 60 per cent in Madhyamik examination for Higher Secondary level (previous year it was 75 per cent). 60 percent marks in Higher Secondary Examination for Undergraduate level (previous year it was 75 percent). 53 percent marks in graduation for Post Graduate level (45 percent for Kanyashree-3 applicants. The family income should not exceed Rs 2, 50, 000 per anum (except for Kanyashree beneficiaries and Non-Net MPhil, Non-NET PhD and NET-LS Phd students).

The amount of the scholarship is Rs 1,000 per month for Higher Secondary, Rs 1000- Rs 1500 per month for undergraduate students in general degree courses, Rs 2000- Rs 2500 per month for post graduate students, Rs 1500 per month for Ploytechnic/ Diploma courses, Rs 5000 for medical and engineering and Rs 5,000 – Rs 8000 per month for research students.

According to the official data, 7, 62, 898 students got scholarship under Swami Vivekanada Merit-cum-Means Scholarship scheme from 2011 to 2021. Rs 1235 crores were awarded to students under this scholarship scheme during 2011 and 2021.In 2020-21, 219924 students have received the benefit of this Scholarship scheme. The School Education Department has taken several steps on Infrastructure and quality improvement of Education. In a bid to provide guidance to students of classes to IX to XII, a comprehensive career guidance portal has been developed in collaboration with UNICEF, WEBEL and Schoolnet India Limited. The portal will have information of about 400 + career colleges and Institutions and scholarships. The facility for online career counseling will also be available in the portal.

On Tuesday, the online application module for the students who are studying in foreign institutions has been added to the portal of the Student Credit Card Scheme. The application portal is www.banglaruchchashiksha.wb.gov.in/ www.wbscc.wb.gov.in. The candidates may also send email at contactwbscc@gmail.com/ support-wbscc@bangla.gov.in or call at the helpline number 1800-102-801.