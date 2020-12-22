Swami Jitatmanandaji Maharaj passes away

Kolkata: Swami Jitatmanandaji Maharaj, former headmaster of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Narendrapur and vice principal of Ramakrishna Mission Residential College died of a massive heart attack at a private hospital on Monday morning.

He was 79. An orator, a singer and a scholar Jitatmanandaji was the principal of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara. He had acted as the secretary of the RKM centre at Rajkot and Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house. He was the chairman in the International Conference on Zero. He was the chairman of the National Science Summit held at Bangalore. On invitation he visited Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and other countries delivering lectures on Vedanta, modern management and modern science. In 1999 he was selected as the chief representative of the Government of India for International Millennium Celebration at Chicago.

In 2000 he was invited by the United Nations for the Millennium World where he spoke on the neo Hinduism of Sri Ramakrishna in the General Assembly Hall on the United Nations in New York. In 2004 he had addressed the Scientific Conference at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.