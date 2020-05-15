Swab tests made mandatory for all returning to GTA areas

Darjeeling: Swab tests will be made mandatory for all persons returning to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administrative (GTA) area including student, migrant workers and people who had gone out for treatment.



Two swab collection booths have been set up at Chitrey and Simulbari at the GTA entry points. Mobile swab collection vans will also be pressed into service.

With people having started returning from South India, Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country in special trains, a debate raged whether they should be sent to home quarantine or institutional quarantine. On Thursday evening the GTA held a meeting with district administration top brass of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in this regard and decided that persons returning from Green zones will be kept in home quarantine. "Others will be sent to institutional quarantine. After swab test results are out it will be decided whether they go to home quarantine or Covid-19 hospital from the institutional quarantine," stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.

It has also been decided that henceforth all major entry points to Siliguri including NJP Railway station; Bagdogra Airport and Tenzing Norgay Bus terminus will be in the charge of the district administration of Darjeeling and Kalimpong for GTA returnees also.

"We are working out certain logistics. Once this is in place there will be a specific timing to enter the GTA area. If anyone arrives before or after that time, the person will be kept in a shelter home with the logistics provided by the GTA," added Thapa.

On Thursday 44 persons arrived in the GTA area from Vellore. They have been sent to home quarantine as of now.

A resident of Maharajpur under the Raigunj block of Uttar Dinajpur tested positive taking the number of active cases in the district to 5.