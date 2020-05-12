Swab samples of deceased test negative for Covid

Darjeeling: The swab samples of all three deceased at the Desun hospital, Siliguri have tested negative for Covid-19 and the dead bodies have been handed over to the family members.



In the wee hours of Monday, three patients died in Desun, a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) including a lady from Pradhan Nagar in Siliguri; Gaisal in Uttar Dinajpur and Meteli in Jalpaiguri.

At present there are 20 patients admitted at the SARI hospital and six patients are under treatment in Dr. Chang's hospital, a Covid-19 hospital in Siliguri. The six patients include 3 from Alipurduar; 1 from Malda; an eye specialist from North Bengal Medical College and an ambulance driver from Chennai. The ambulance driver had driven a patient to Tripura and on the way back had tested Covid positive and is under treatment since then. A patient from Cooch Behar was discharged on Sunday after having recovered. Three patients are admitted at the isolation ward and two patients in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the NBMCH.