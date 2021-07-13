Suvendu's former bodyguard's death: CID takes over probe

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation of the murder case registered at the Contai police station in connection with the mysterious death of Suvendu Adhikari's security personnel Suvabrata Chakraborty.

On Monday, a team of CID went to the house of Suvabrata and interacted with his wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty.

Suvabrata was part of Adhikari's security team during his tenure as a minister. On October 13, 2018 morning, she received a call from Suvabrata who reportedly said he was getting ready to start for his home in Mahisadal.

After a while, her brother-in-law's wife called her up and stated that Suvabrata had been hospitalised. When they rushed to the hospital, they came to know that Suvabrata had reportedly shot himself with his service pistol. Suparna also claimed that Adhikari had taken the initiative to shift her husband to a private hospital in Kolkata but the ambulance came late. Suvabrata died the next day.

Though Suparna claimed to be doubtful about her husband's death, she did not lodge any complaint as Adhikari was much powerful then. Later, she lodged the complaint demanding a fresh probe into her husband's death.