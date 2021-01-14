Suvendu's father Sisir Adhikari removed from post of dist president

Kolkata: Sisir Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, has been removed from the post of district president of the party's Purba Medinipur unit.



He has been replaced by Saumen Mahapatra, state minister for Public Health Engineering and Environment. Adhikari becomes the chairman of the district unit of the party. Earlier, he was removed from the post of chairman of Digha Shankarour Development Authority.

TMC on Wednesday overhauled the party functionaries in Purba Medinipur and appointed 6 district coordinators. They are Akhil Giri, Ardhendu Maity, Gourmohan Das Thakur, Debaprasad Mondol, Sheikh Supian and Mahmood Hussain. Three district spokespersons have also been appointed, including Tapas Maity, Kajal Barman and Partha Sartha Maity. The distance between Sisir Adhikari and TMC began to widen after his two sons Suvendu and Soumendyu joined the BJP. Local Trinamool leaders alleged that for the past one and a half year, the Adhikaris distanced themselves from the party and skipped its functions.

The leaders said party leaders were not allowed to work by Suvendu and they were forced to sit idle. After the power of the Adhikari family is clipped, party leaders and workers—who had been sitting idle so long—will now work for the party with renewed effort to ensure Suvendu's defeat.