Suvendu's father Sisir Adhikari removed as chairman of DSDA, Akhil Giri to take charge

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sisir Adhikari was removed as the chairman of the Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) on Tuesday.



The senior MP, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has been replaced with Trinamool Congress MLA from Ramnagar Akhil Giri. A notification announcing reconstitution of the board of DSDA has been issued on Monday by the department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs. Giri was earlier the vice-chairman of the board. With Giri becoming DSDA's chairman, Tarun Jana has been made its vice-chairman.

The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said: "There is nothing to create controversy out of it. We respect Sisirda. He is one of our senior MPs. But he is suffering from age related ailments. Since Digha is an important place with lakhs of tourists visiting every year, someone a bit young has been appointed considering that he can look after the regular developments taking place. Sisirda could not attend two earlier meetings just because of his ill health and had informed us about it."

"Sisirda is a veteran leader of our party and we are sure that he will never get distracted like Suvendu," Hakim said. Suvendu had joined BJP on December 19 in 2020 in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in West Midnapore.

Adhikari, however, refused to pass any comment in this connection. He just said that it is neither loss nor gain for him.

When contacted, Giri said that he would give his best to ensure that the tasks of DSDA get executed timely.

In a change in the Board of Administrators in Egra Municipality in East Midnapore, Sankar Bera has been replaced with Swapan Nayek. Contain Municipality also witnessed a

change in its Board of Administrators.