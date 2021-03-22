Suvendu's father Sisir Adhikari joins BJP

Kolkata: Following his son Suvendu's footstep, a longtime Congress leader who had later become Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sisir Adhikari on Sunday joined BJP and shared dais with Union



Home Minister Amit Shah in a political rally at Egra in his home turf East

Midnapore.

There had been speculations that he would join the BJP as his son had earlier switched the camp.

After joining the saffron brigade Sisir Adhikari said: "We are with you (to Amit Shah), our family is with you. Jai Siya Ram,

Jai Bharat."

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Saugata Roy said: "He has said that he would attend the rally of Modi if his son asks him to do so. So we do not find anything surprising in his joining to BJP. We knew that Sisir babu would eventually follow his son's footsteps only."