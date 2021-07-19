Suvendu's ex-bodyguard questioned by CID

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team investigating the death case of Suvendu Adhikari's former security personnel Suvabrata Chakraborty has interrogated the former in-charge of the security team on Sunday.



The CID team also interrogated two doctors of the Contai Sub Divisional Hospital where Chakraborty was taken first. Investigating officers called them at the Contai police station on Sunday afternoon.

The three persons were questioned for almost six hours starting around 3:30 pm.

However, CID officials refused to make any comment for the sake of the ongoing probe.