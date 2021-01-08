Suvendu's ego, arrogance made him unpopular in party: Trinamool

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said the former's ego and arrogant attitude had made him sufficiently unpopular in the party, forcing him to quit TMC.



He was addressing a gathering at Netai to pay homage to the farmers, who were killed by goons-backed by the CPI (M) on January 7 in 2011. Nine farmers were killed and many more injured.

"Adhikari is now talking of getting 35 seats in the Assembly election in east and west Midnapore. What was he doing in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when BJP did well in many seats? Did he make any understanding with BJP at the Lok Sabha election?" Chatterjee

asked.

Criticising Adhikari for his statement that he felt ashamed over his association with Trinamool Congress, Madan Mitra said: "It is funny that he has realised this just some months before the Assembly elections."

"No family in Bengal has received so many benefits like the Adhikari family, where there are 2 MPs, one minister and 2 councillors. The people of Bengal have never tolerated traitors," Mitra said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, Chandrima Bhattacharya paid homage to the martyrs of Nb2andigram carnage which took place on January 7, 2007. "We respect the martyrs and their families. Our leader Mamata Banerjee takes care of the families,"

she said.

Trinamool Congress members sprinkled Ganges water to purify the martyrs'

column which was garlanded by Suvendu Adhikari.