Suvendu's brother Soumendu's driver held
kolkata: Police arrested Soumendu Adhikari's driver and another person in connection with a land scam case.
With the arrest of Gopal Singh, Soumendu's driver and another employee of the municipality the total number of people arrested in connection with the case goes up to 4.
Soumendu Adhikari had moved the High Court which ordered that the police could carry on with the investigation but could not take action against Adhikari till July 12. The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.
The Contai police has also sent notices to Krishnendu Adhikari, Suvendu's elder brother and Sutapa Adhikari, Soumendu's wife. The chairman of Contai Municipality had filed a complaint with the police regarding allotment of a stall illegally on a plot of land which was earmarked for a crematorium. The municipality had spent Rs 2 crore to set up the stalls and there was an anomaly in their distribution. Soumendu was the then chairman of the municipality.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation eases to 7.01% in June; IIP rises 19.6% in May12 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Mamata bats for peace in Hills, announces slew of dev projects12 July 2022 7:27 PM GMT
About 2.41 lakh take booster shots in the past five days12 July 2022 7:26 PM GMT
Bengal logs 2,659 fresh cases; positivity rate dips to 18.46%12 July 2022 7:24 PM GMT
'Daily cases won't touch highest infection rate seen during 1st wave'12 July 2022 7:24 PM GMT