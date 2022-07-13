Suvendu's brother Soumendu's driver held

kolkata: Police arrested Soumendu Adhikari's driver and another person in connection with a land scam case.



With the arrest of Gopal Singh, Soumendu's driver and another employee of the municipality the total number of people arrested in connection with the case goes up to 4.

Soumendu Adhikari had moved the High Court which ordered that the police could carry on with the investigation but could not take action against Adhikari till July 12. The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

The Contai police has also sent notices to Krishnendu Adhikari, Suvendu's elder brother and Sutapa Adhikari, Soumendu's wife. The chairman of Contai Municipality had filed a complaint with the police regarding allotment of a stall illegally on a plot of land which was earmarked for a crematorium. The municipality had spent Rs 2 crore to set up the stalls and there was an anomaly in their distribution. Soumendu was the then chairman of the municipality.