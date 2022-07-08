Suvendu's brother Soumendu made tonnes of money in Contai civic body land scam, alleges TMC

kolkata: Reckoning that the BJP leaders were only good at "corruption and exploitation", Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the saffron party for the alleged involvement of Soumendu Adhikari, Suvendu's brother in a land scam involving Contai Municipality.



Soumendu was the chairman of the municipality when the alleged land scam took place. Tagging a news report, Trinamool Congress tweeted: "CORRUPTION. EXTORTION. EXPLOITATION. That's all that @BJP4Bengal leaders are good at! Yet another example of how @SuvenduWB 's brother Soumendu Adhikari made tons of money from a property where a crematorium was to be set up. SHAME."

Sources at the Contai Municipality said that a plot was allotted to set up an electric crematorium.

However, the municipality did not construct the crematorium and on the contrary set up a number of stalls on the stipulated land. The municipality spent Rs 2 crore to set up the stalls. Soumendu was then the chairman of the municipality. The stalls were later sold to people and the money was taken in cash.

Following the complaint lodged by the present chairman of Contai Municipality Subol Manna, the police began a probe and arrested the contractor Satinath Das Adhikari and an assistant engineer of the municipality Dilip Bera.

Both were presented before the Contai Sub Divisional Court and they were remanded in police custody for seven days. Soumendu's name is also there in the FIR.

Manna said law will take its own course and no one involved in the matter will be spared.