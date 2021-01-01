Suvendu's brother Soumendu files petition for dismissal from civic body post in HC

Kolkata: Soumendu Adhikari on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging a notification issued by the state government's municipal affairs department to remove him from his post as Chairman of Board of Administrators of Kanthi (Contai) municipality in East Midnapore.

The matter will be heard on January 4. Soumendu Adhikari has appointed CPI (M) leader Bikash Bhattacharya as his lawyer.

On Tuesday, the state government appointed Siddhartha Maity as Chairperson of Contai Municipality replacing Soumendu, brother of BJP leader Suvendu

Adhikari.

Earlier, Interlocutory Petition was filed by a Sk Maisiuddin (CPIM leader) that the Contai municipality election should be conducted as soon as possible. The Division Bench, comprising Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, during the hearing on Thursday dismissed the Interlocutory PIL.