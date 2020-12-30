Suvendu's brother removed from Contai civic body as administrator

Kolkata: Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been removed from his post as Chairman of Board of Administrators of Kanthi (Contai) municipality in East Midnapore. Sources in the Trinamool Congress district leadership claimed that some of his latest actions were not in conformity with the party line.

Soon after Suvendu Adhikari joined the saffron party, Akhil Giri who is TMC's MLA from Ramnagar had questioned his (Soumendu's) allegiance towards the party and had alleged that he has been arranging political programmes for his brother Suvendu in the district without appearing in the forefront. He was found to be absent from any TMC party programme in the district. Interestingly, Suvendu Adhikari from a rally at Khardah in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday raised speculations of more defecation from his family. "The Basanti Puja and the Ramnavami have not arrived yet. Then the lotus (symbol of BJP) will bloom in my house too," Adhikari said.

Suvendu's elder brother MP Dibyendu Adhikari however has been taking part in TMC's political programmes in the district and has said that he is a soldier of TMC and will be in it in future too.