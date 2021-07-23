Suvendu's bodyguard death case: Ex-OC, 8 Constables summoned

kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned the former Officer in Charge (OC) of Contai police station and eight Constables in connection with the investigation of Suvendu Adhikari's former security personnel Suvabrata Chakraborty's death case.



According to sources, During 2018, when Suvabrata died, Sunayan Bose was the OC of Contai police station. The eight Constables, who were also summoned, were part of Adhikari's security team.

Earlier, the Constables were questioned but a few ambiguities were found in their statement.

Earlier, CID team had visited the barrack adjacent to Adhikari's house and the police lines in Tamluk in connection with the investigation. Suvabrata's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty along with his brother and father were also interrogated a few days ago. Suparna had lodged a complaint on July 7 as she was doubtful about how her husband died. She claimed that before the incident had taken place, Suvabratahad called her to inform that he was going home. Meanwhile Adhikari on Thursday filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking relaxation in the case. He urged to remove his name from the FIR.