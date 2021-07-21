Suvendu's bodyguard death case: Contai police station IC summoned

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) summoned the then Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Contai police station in connection with the probe into the mysterious death of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Ahdikari's former security personnel Suvabrata Chakraborty.



It was in 2018 when Chakraborty allegedly shot himself to death. Sources said an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Constable of Contain police station have also been summoned at Bhawani Bhavan for questioning in connection with the "unnatural death" of Adhikari's former security personnel.

The investigating officers had questioned Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty and the victim's brother and father after taking up the case on July 13.

The CID officers have also questioned two other colleagues of the victim who were also in the team as Adhikari's security personnel along with Chakraborty.

The investigating officers also earlier visited Contai police station and spoke to the present Inspector-in-Charge (IC) in connection with the case. In the last week, the CID officers have visited the house of Adhikari – "Shantikunj" – at Contai in East Midnapore and did videography of the garage in the house.

They had also reconstructed the plot at the garage along with two the then security personnel and also a map of the place had been prepared. They also spoke to the brother of the Leader of the Opposition Dibyendu Adhikari.