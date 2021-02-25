Suvendu will meet similar fate as Mirjafar: Trinamool

Kolkata: Addressing a mammoth rally at RS Ground in Ramnagar on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of East Midnapore urged people not to fall into the trap laid by BJP for wooing voters and cautioned them against the saffron party's old habit of playing the communal card and indulging in divisive

politics.

Referring to the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as "Mirjafar", the leaders said: "He will meet the same fate as Mirjafar. Just as the East India Company had crushed Mirjafar, Suvendu will receive the same treatment from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."Addressing the gathering, Soumen Mahapatra, state minister for Water Investigation and Development urged the booth level workers to immediately set up offices at the

booth-level. "Each office will be manned by 20 workers. These offices will be a playground and the supporters will be the players,"

he said. Akhil Giri, TMC MLA, urged people to defeat the divisive politics of BJP. "BJP workers are coming here to spread the venom of communalism. The Hindus and the Muslims have been staying here peacefully for generations and we will not allow them to break it," he said.

Abdul Khlek Gazi said: "All the corrupt leaders have assembled under one umbrella." Referring to the defectors, he said: "They have exploited Mamata Banerjee to build their own empire. People are watching it and will give befitting replies in the elections."

Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP, said: "At a time when Suvendu is repeating the story of corruption and extortion everywhere, he should remember what BJP had told about him before the 2016 Assembly elections. BJP had shown the video clipping where he was seen taking money in Narada case and called him a thief. By joining BJP, he cannot wash off his hands of dirt and filth."

Dubbing BJP president JP Nadda as a 'demon,' he said: " Just as Ravana in disguise of a hermit had come to Sita to beg for rice, Nadda is planning to come to the farmers to beg for rice. Be careful. He is Ravana uttering Ram's name."