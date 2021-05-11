Suvendu selected Leader of Oppn

KOLKATA: Suvendu Adhikari was unanimously selected as the Leader of Opposition by BJP's Legislature Party on Monday. BJP leader Mukul Roy proposed Adhikari's name. Senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present at the meeting along with state BJP president, Dilip Ghosh.



Out of 77 BJP MLAs, 35 had switched over from Trinamool Congress, 25 from the Left Front and 12 from Congress. BJP has only 3 original supporters.

Political experts apprehended as the BJP's target would be to malign Mamata Banerjee government; it would be difficult for the ruling party to run the Assembly smoothly. Mud-slinging and spreading of canard might affect the Assembly proceedings, they apprehended.

Meanwhile, the 160th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore passed off quietly at the BJP office. There was no one present there to garland the photo of Tagore.

The BJP in its manifesto had announced that Rs 1,000 crore would be spent to upgrade Visva Bharati and a prize at par with Nobel would be

created. Moreover, all the official works would be conducted in Bengali.

However, the national leaders, who were present to select the Leader of Opposition, spoke in Hindi and the proceedings of the meeting were also conducted in Hindi.