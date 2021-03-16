Suvendu seeks Mamata's rejection for suppressing fact of case, CBI says it's not her but somebody else

Kolkata: Fear psychosis has started chasing Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Nandigram when he demanded that Election Commission should cancel the nomination of his opponent Mamata Banerjee as she did not disclose a case which is lying pending against her with the CBI.



However, CBI sources informed the case which was against Mamata Banerjee is not the Trinamool Congress supremo. Sources said CBI had framed charges sheet against Mamata Banerjee, a central government employee in connection with income – asset discrepancy in 2008 and in no way Trinamool chairperson is involved in the matter. Suvendu's followers were seen shouting slogan against Banerjee throughout the day, but their enthusiasm disappeared when the true news reached Nandigram in the evening.

Political experts said the body language of Adhikari clearly indicated that he was unable to hold his nerves as where ever he went he was greeted with "traitor" slogan. People shouted traitor slogan when he went to garland the martyr's column on Sunday in connection with Nandigram day. Adhikari is fast losing ground and his attempt to portray himself as a clean man has been hit as local people are aware of his alleged businesses.