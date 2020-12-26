Suvendu says need to hand over Bengal to Modi, Kunal Ghosh adds he has no other choice but to criticise TMC

Kolkata: Reacting sharply to the statement of Suvendu Adhikari that Bengal should be handed over to Narendra Modi for its smooth development and his regret for being associated with an indisciplined party for the past two decades, Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, said the former was talking "nonsense" to remain in the race in BJP.



Ghosh said in the past 10 years, remarkable development has taken place across Bengal. The state government has offered better schemes than PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat.

Ghosh said it is was really funny that Adhikari had realised this after enjoying all the posts for over a decade.

"Adhikari family is the only family in Bengal where there are two MPs, one municipality chairman and a former minister. Even the daughter-in-law is a councillor. The family collectively used to hold 35 posts. His father Sisirda is still the district president of the Trinamool Congress in East Midnapore. Does he then mean that his father is also indisciplined," he asked.

Earlier in the day, Suvendu said: "We who have quit TMC will work as disciplined soldiers so that BJP comes to power in the state in the Assembly polls in 2021 and West Bengal becomes Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)," he said.

"West Bengal has to be handed over to the hands of the able leader Narendra Modi", Adhikari said at a felicitation programme held for those who quit the ruling TMC to join the saffron party. Ghosh said Adhikari had no other choice but "to criticise Trinamool in filthiest words to remain in the picture to counter Dilip Ghosh."