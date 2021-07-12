Suvendu removed as prez of Tamralipta Janakalyan Samity

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari no longer remains president of the Tamralipta Janakalyan Samity that has deep rooted connection with the country's freedom movement.



Soumen Mahapatra state Irrigation minister and MLA from Tamluk has been proposed as the new president of the samity. Freedom fighters Sushil Dhara, Satish Samanta and Ajay Mukhopadhyay used to carry out different social work under the banner of the samity that was set up following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

The organisation is situated at Nimtouri in Tamluk and it is one of the rare organisations that have collections of different articles that are of immense historical significance.

The library also has the rarest collection of books on the country's freedom movement.

People of Midnapore have a special regard towards the samity as it was set up by the freedom fighters who had set up the Tamralipta Government against the British rule.

Adhikari had been the president of the samity for the past nine years since 2012. The tenure of the committee with Adhikari as its president ended on July 6. Subsequently, the name of Mahapatra has been proposed for the post.

The general body meeting of the samity was held on Saturday in which 57 out of 68 members were present. In the meeting, the name of Mahapatra for the post was proposed by the treasurer Somnath Bera and

joint secretary Dipendranarayan Roy.

The entire committee will be formed in the next seven days. A committee here continues for three years as per the norms, as a result Mahapatra will also continue as president for the next three years.

When contacted, Mahapatra said: "I was earlier the vice president of this prestigious organisation. I am really feeling proud of getting appointed as its president".

A section of members of the committee alleged that Adhikari did not turn up for the past six months.

There are around 5 employees of the samity and they had allegedly not received their salary for the past few months. Steps have been taken to help them get the same at the

earliest.