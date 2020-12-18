Suvendu quits TMC with loyalists, party says 'not to have major impact'

Kolkata: In the wake of Suvendu Adhikari tendering his resignation as a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, a senior party leader said one or two people leaving the party will not have a huge impact.



Adhikari relinquished his primary membership of TMC after submitting his resignation from the state Assembly on Wednesday.

However, Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, said: "I am not in a position to accept his resignation, as an MLA the process of sending the letter is incorrect."

Meanwhile, Jitendra Tiwari, administrator of Asansol Municipal Corporation also resigned from the primary membership of Trinamool Congress. He sent his resignation to party's state president Subrata Bakshi. Tiwari said he will not attend the meeting with Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul took a dig at Jitendra Tiwari saying that he did nothing for the development of Asansol till date and all of a sudden he raised the issue of smart city with only four months left for the elections. "Most importantly, he is acting in a different manner only after finding some leaders of his party are changing colour. Residents of Asansol dislike him and it depends on the senior leadership — whether he will be taken in BJP or not," Paul said, adding that all may join. But it depends on the party how much importance will be given to these people.

Also, BJP workers agitated outside Bishnupur BJP's party office demanding that Shyamapado Mukherjee should not be allowed to join the saffron brigade. Mukherjee, who was Bankura district's vice-president of Trinamool Congress, resigned from the party on Thursday.

Moreover, Babul Supriyo, BJP MP and Minister of State for Environment posted on social media that he would try his level best to ensure that no Trinamool leader who had inflicted both physical and mental torture to BJP workers in Asansol is accepted in the party. Supriyo is a two-time MP from Asansol.

Reacting to Adhikari's resignation, senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee, addressing the media on Thursday, said: "As far as my knowledge goes Suvendu is awaiting a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He (Suvendu) has said categorically that 'I am waiting for Didi. I will talk to her'."

Asked about the impact of Adhikari's departure on the future of TMC before the state Assembly polls, Mukherjee said: "TMC is a big party. The party's fate does not depend on one or two persons. Is it possible? See the large number of people who turn out at the meetings of Mamata Banerjee. The party revolves around her. It does not make any difference whether I or anyone else leaves the party today."

Speaking about Adhikari quitting TMC, Kalyan Banerjee, the party's MP, said: "Adhikari leaving the party would not affect the poll prospects of TMC in East Midnapore. He is very ambitious, greedy and opportunist. He does not have any ideological principle. He has enjoyed all the benefits as a minister for five years without raising his voice and when the Assembly election is just months away he decided to leave the party. We should remember that he was defeated by Kiranmoy Nanda from the Mukhberia Assembly seat and then by Lakshman Seth in the Parliament election. The party is much more important than an individual."

Akhil Giri said: "The rank and file of Trinamool Congress will not go with him. The workers are our asset as said by Mamata Banerjee many times. The workers will support the Trinamool Congress as they had joined the party after seeing her." According to reports, Tiwari met Adhikari at TMC MP Sunil Mandal's residence at Kanksa on Wednesday evening, even as he skipped an earlier meeting with the party's leadership to iron out the differences.

Meanwhile, some TMC supporters put up a party flag at an office in Haldia which was used by Adhikari who is likely to join the BJP at a function on December 19 in the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah.