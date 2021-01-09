'Suvendu quit TMC after party learnt about his betrayal during 2019 polls'

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on Suvendu Adhikari, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said the former had to quit Trinamool Congress after the party came to know how he had betrayed Mamata Banerjee and helped the BJP to win election.



In an interview to a news agency, Kishor said that Adhikari had admitted that he had a close connection with union Home minister Amit Shah from 2014.

He said the party conducted an internal investigation and found that in many constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he had helped the BJP to win the poll. "It is because of this he was removed from various posts. He has betrayed Mamata Banerjee," the poll strategist claimed.

It may be mentioned that while addressing a gathering at Netai in West Midnapore on Thursday, Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress Secretary General, had questioned how BJP got seats in the districts where Suvendu was the observer in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "Did he betray Trinamool Congress?" Chatterjee asked.

Madan Mitra, who had shared the dais with Chatterjee at the meeting on Thursday, said: "He is the biggest traitor. The entire Adhikari family got so much from Mamata Banerjee. There are two MPs, one minister and two councillors from the same family and now the traitor said he was not allowed to work and he felt ashamed for his connection with Trinamool."