Suvendu must resign as LoP, says Birbaha

KOLKATA: State Self Help Group and Self Employment minister Birbaha Hansda on Monday demanded the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari from his post of Leader of Opposition for the latter's alleged derogatory and anti-tribal comment against her.

Soon after the BJP legislators staged walk out from the floor of the state Assembly demanding the resignation of state minister Akhil Giri for his comment regarding President of India Draupadi Murmu, Hansda along with minister of state for Food and Supplies Jyotsna Mandi said that the remarks by Adhikari had hurt the sentiments of the tribal community.

TMC's Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh raised the issue before Speaker Biman Banerjee and demanded that Adhikari should seek apology for his derogatory comments against Hansda, who represents the tribal community in the Assembly .

"Birbaha is not only a female legislator but she is also a Cabinet minister. Such remark is an insult to her and the tribal community. So, we demand that Adhikari should seek apology in this House," Ghosh said addressing the Speaker.

"The Assembly cannot force anyone to seek apology. It is his own prerogative whether he should do so. But the issue raised by you (Ghosh) in this House will be communicated to him," Banerjee said.