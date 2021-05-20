Suvendu, Mukul suppressed Narada link in affidavits before EC: TMC

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress alleged on Wednesday that BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy had suppressed facts and did not mention their involvement in the Narada tape case in the affidavit they submitted before the Election Commission.



The law stipulates that the candidates have to mention whether cases are pending against them in any court of law in the affidavit. The allegations made by the Trinamool Congress have put the state BJP on the backfoot.

This has taken place at a time when questions have been raised as to why Adhikari and Roy were not arrested in connection with the Narada case even as they were seen taking money during the sting operation. Adhikari and Roy later joined the BJP and are now MLAs from Nandigram and Krishnanagar North respectively.

Suvendu, during the election campaign, had raised the corruption of Trinamool leaders but never disclosed his involvement in the Narada sting operation. Mathew Samuel, who had conducted the sting operation, demanded the arrest of Suvendu in an interview with a national television channel.

The CBI explained why it could not frame a charge-sheet against Saugata Roy, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy, who were all MPs in 2014. Permission to start an investigation against them could not be sought. State BJP leaders said the law would take its own course and the CBI would decide how it would proceed in the case.