Suvendu faces 'go back' slogan by BJP old guards in Nandigram

KOLKATA: Infighting in the state unit of BJP surfaced at saffron party leader Suvendu Adhikari's home turf—Nandigram—as party's old timers shouted 'go back' slogans against the former, when he went there to take part in the Martyrs' day programme.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP organised two separate programmes to pay respect to those who were killed allegedly by the CPI(M) goons on November 10, 2007 in the name of Operation Sunshine.

Adhikari, who is the BJP MLA from Nandigram, was leading a rally at Gokulnagar when some party supporters shouted 'go back' slogan. In the morning, old timers at Bhekutia under Nandigram I Gram Panchayat refused to join the Martyrs' Day programme. They alleged it had become impossible for them to work under Suvendu Adhikari as he had deliberately sidelined them. They did not disclose whether they would join Trinamool, but said they would no longer join any programme of the BJP. It may be mentioned that 33 BJP leaders in Nandigram had left BJP to join Trinamool last week.

There was trouble at Trinamool Congress's programme, when some party workers raised questions as to why those who had joined the party from the BJP were allowed to sit on the podium. The chaotic situation was brought under control by the party leadership. Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool state general secretary, alleged that the BJP had tried to create trouble at the meeting. Earlier, it was decided that Martyrs' Day programme would be held at Karpalli where Kunal Ghosh and other Trinamool leaders would address a meeting and garland the Martyrs' column. The programme would be held from 10 am to 1pm and BJP will hold its programme later.

Ghosh said Trinamool would always remember the sacrifice of those who were killed by the CPI(M) backed goons. He urged party workers to put up united fight against the BJP. On November 10, 2007 CPI (M) goons had killed 35 Trinamool supporters belonging to Bhumi Ucched Protirodh Committee. Eleven supporters are still missing. The committee had protested against the acquisition of land by the state government.