Suvendu & brothers knee-deep in corruption, CBI chasing only a few: TMC on ponzi scam

KOLKATA: Days after Sudipto Sen, the prime accused in multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, alleged outside the premises of MP-MLA court in Salt Lake that he had written to the CBI about how Suvendu Adhikari had allegedly taken money from him, the former Saradha chief, on Thursday, claimed that even Suvendu's brothers had taken money from him.



Talking to the media outside Bankshall court, Sen alleged that he had given Rs 50 lakh by a draft to Contai municipality for the construction of a multi-storeyed building.

He also alleged that he had again deposited Rs 10 lakh, but the plan was not sanctioned. He further stated that Adhikari took money from him on the assurance that he would settle the SEBI cases. Sen had written to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), raising such allegations.

Meanwhile, tagging a video of a Bengali news channel where Sen is seen making such allegations, All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) tweeted: "Sarada chief Sudipta Sen CONFIRMS YET AGAIN that @SuvenduWB and his BROTHERS had taken money and is knee-deep in corruption. But CBI and their Modi-controlled one-track mind is chasing ONLY a select few.. #ShameOnBJP"

Earlier, Sen had alleged that he had given money to Suvendu, who used to blackmail him often. While talking to journalists on the way to the court of the CMM, Sen alleged that he had given money to Adhikari's brothers.

On Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had staged a demonstration outside the CGO complex demanding Adhikari's arrest. On Tuesday, an eight-member delegation from the party had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, demanding his arrest by the CBI. However, no step has been taken by the CBI.

TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya tweeted: "@SuvenduWB IS KNEE-DEEP IN CORRUPTION! He has looted people, cheated people and turns out, not just him but also his brother! CBI acting as mere puppets of @BJP4India and sheltering criminals is a new low for our country."