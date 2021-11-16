Suvendu asked to reply by Nov 29 in Nandigram voting case

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday gave time to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari till November 29 to file a written statement in connection with the Nandigram voting case. The next hearing is on December 1.



The matter was heard by Justice Shampa Sarkar. All the parties have to submit a written 'minute' by November 29.

In the Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who contested as Trinamool Congress candidate from Nandigram, was first declared winner by a margin of 1,200 votes. Later, the result was reversed in favour of Adhikari stating that he won by a margin of 1, 956 votes.

Banerjee filed a case in the Calcutta High Court (Calcutta HC) alleging fraud in the counting. The case was first heard in the bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda who recused himself from hearing. The case was then transferred to the bench of Justice Sarkar.

Adhikari, the leader of Opposition, objected to the change of bench in the case.

The state's opposition leader had filed a petition in the Supreme Court urging it to transfer the Nandigram recounting poll case in the Calcutta High Court to another state.

Meanwhile, the transfer of the Nandigram case was not heard in Supreme Court on Monday.