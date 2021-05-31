Suvendu aide uses TMC letterhead for vaccine appeal

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have urged the party to take strong action against a turncoat leader who had joined BJP but was still using TMC's letterhead for different purposes.

Suman Mondol, who is the district Secretary of TMC affiliated Paschim Medinipur Progressive Chemist and Druggist Association, left the party before the polls.

He is a close aide of Sevendu Adhikari and joined BJP in presence of Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president and Mukul Roy.

He took part in the election campaign and had severely criticised TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

However, using the TMC letterhead, Mondol wrote a letter to the Additional Chief Medical Officer Health (ACMOH) and requested him to make arrangements to vaccinate the members of his organisation at Ghatal.

Meanwhile, Trinamool leaders at West Midnapore have written a letter to the district administration requesting it not to entertain any of his letters which are written in TMC letterhead.