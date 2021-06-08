Suvendu aide fake job racket case: Cops to make list of duped job seekers

Kolkata: The police are preparing a list of job seekers who have been duped by Rakhal Bera, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.



Bera was arrested on Saturday night whereas another FIR named accused Chanchal Nandi who is still at large. According to sources, Bera is being interrogated by the cops of Manicktala police station to trace Nandi.

Investigating officials are also trying to find out how many youths were duped, who had given him money to get a government job.

However, no major lead has been found till Monday night by the cops.

Sources informed that cops are suspecting involvement of several others in the racket. In the FIR registered by a job seeker, Sujit Dey mentioned that when he expressed his doubts about giving Bera the money, the accused person had reportedly told him that many more people are ready to pay for a government job.

The duo showed him some documents and easily convinced him that they were authorised to recruit people in Group-D posts in the department.

However, more information will come to the light once Nandi gets arrested as he and Bera used to be in the forefront of their cheating act.

Deputy Commissioner of Eastern Suburban Division, Priyabrata Roy on Monday said: "The accused person is being interrogated. Another accused person is still evading arrest. We are probing to trace him as well as to find out how many people have been duped by them."

During investigation cops came to know that Rakhal runs a publishing business and is also suspected to have an invest-ment in the hospitality industry in Digha. Rakhal and Chanchal both were original residents of Contai. But at present Rakhal stays in a flat in the eastern suburban part of the city.