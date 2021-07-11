Suvendu Adhikari's brother Dibyendu lodges plaint over FB post 'Baba Ke Bolo'

KOLKATA: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother Dibyendu Adhikari lodged a complaint with the Kanthi police station after a Facebook post of his father Sisir Adhikari with a logo 'Baba Ke Bolo' along with Sisir Adhikari's phone number went viral on social media.



Adhikari lodged an FIR against five TMC workers for launching 'Baba Ke Bolo' campaign on social media. The five TMC workers include Sandhya Dhau, Prashant Kadu Basu, Arijit Nandi, Subhajit Bandhyopadhyay and Chandan Jana.

Recently there was up roar in the Assembly when TMC MLA from Naihati —Partha Bhowmick said that people of Bengal have benefitted through 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme and those demanding anti-defection law "I would say Baba Ke Bolo(Tell Dad)", indirectly slamming the Adhikari family.

Dibyendu said: "After the post went viral on social media, many people are calling my father and disturbing him. We have asked police to immediately arrest the culprit and also those who have made the post viral on social media."

According to Adhikari, the TMC leaders are frustrated and that is why they are showing their frustration through social media.

It may be mentioned that the BJP has been demanding the resignation of MLA Mukul Roy, who won the April-May election on a BJP ticket and defected to the ruling party last month. Trinamool Congress in response, asked MP Sisir Adhikari to show the way. Following Bhowmik's caustic statement there was protest by the BJP leaders. The Speaker said he will expunge the comments which he deemed inappropriate after going through the proceedings.