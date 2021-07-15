Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard death case: CBI visits police barrack adjacent to leader's house

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team investigating the death case of Suvendu Adhikari's former security personnel Suvabrata Chakraborty visited the police barrack on Wednesday where his body was found on October 13, 2018.

Cops also went to the Contai police station before visiting the police barrack and interacted with the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) regarding the case.

Sources informed that on Wednesday when the four members CID team went to visit the police barrack adjacent to Suvendu's house, the Central force personnel initially refused to allow the police inside the barrack.

However, Leader of Opposition's brother Dibyendu Adhikari arrived at the spot and intervened.

Later, police personnel visited the barrack and also clicked photographs of the room where Suvabrata used to stay. After visiting the barrack, cops interacted with Dibyendu for a while and left the place.

It may be mentioned that after taking over the investigation of the case, the CID team has interrogated Suvabrata's wife Suparna Kanjulal Chakraborty along with his brother and father. Suparna had lodged a complaint on July 7 as she was doubtful about how her husband died.

She claimed that before the incident had taken place, Suvabrata had called her to inform that he was going home.