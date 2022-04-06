Suvendu Adhikari summoned for violating COVID-19 norms

kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been summoned by the police on Tuesday in connection with a gathering held on March 16 in Durgachalk in Haldia.



Adhikari has been asked to appear before the investigating officer within seven days. On March 16, a rally was organised by Adhikari styled as 'avinandan yatra' in Haldia. It is alleged that Adhikari had violated the Covid restrictions.

Also no permission was sought from the police as well. Later a case was registered against him for violation of Covid norms. However, Adhikari's lawyer claimed that despite having a stay on summoning the BJP leader, police issued the summon. A letter has been sent to the police in this regard.