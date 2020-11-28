Suvendu Adhikari quits as minister, state accepts resignation

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari has resigned from the post of minister of Transport, Irrigation and Waterways and Water Resources Investigation and Development departments.



He earlier had resigned from the post of the Chairman of Haldia Development Authority.

All his resignations have been accepted. The charge of the three departments would, with immediate effect, will be vested with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Nandigram Assembly constituency, had sent his resignation to the Chief Minister and also e-mailed the same to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stating: "I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Minister, steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance..., I thank you for giving me opportunity to serve the people of the State, which I did all through with commitment, dedication and sincerity".

It was in evening when his resignation was accepted and Governor's tweet in this regard came at around 7.30 pm when TMC chairperson was holding a high-level meeting at her Kalighat residence with party MP Abhishek Banerjee and senior Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers including Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas.

Dhankhar tweeted: "In view of recommendation imparted by Hon'ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, the resignation dated 27.11.2020 of Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Minister is hereby accepted with immediate effect in exercise of the powers vested in me under Constitution. @MamataOfficial".

Sources said that the party has decided not to expel him and to allow him to continue with his primary membership.

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy, who held a meeting twice with Suvendu Adhikari to resolve the issue related to his disagreement with the party, said: "He has not resigned from the post of the party's primary member and MLA. So long he does not resign there is every hope that he will reconsider his decision. Till the day he does not resign from the party, there will be all attempts made from my side to retain him in the party."

"He is still ready to talk to us", Roy maintained after stating that he has no information that Adhikari is scheduled to go to Delhi on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that there was a strong rumour that Adhikari will be flying to Delhi on Saturday itself soon after the news about his resignation came, but later it was confirmed that he was not going to Delhi right now. Stating that there are many instances in which one remained in party even after resigning as minister, Roy said: "Adhikari had told him that he will not leave the party. It was his personal decision to resign as a minister."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLA from Cooch Behar South Mihir Goswami has tendered his resignation and joined BJP in Delhi on Friday.