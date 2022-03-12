'Suvendu Adhikari must be arrested'

KOLKATA: Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress state general secretary, has demanded the immediate arrest of Suvendu Adhikari on Friday.



Ghosh said Sudipto Sen, the prime accused in Sarada multi crore scam had written to the Court alleging that Adhikari had taken money fropm him several times. Before he left Bengal, Adhikari had visited his office and took the money.

The CBI did not arrest him as he took shelter in BJP, he claimed. In a bid to avoid arrest, Adhikari had joined the BJP. Ghosh said he should be arrested immediately and the investigating agency should start case against him. According to Sen, as reported, Adhikari took Rs 6 crore from him. Sen named Congress leader from Behrampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI(M) leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Biman Bose as beneficiaries from the Saradha group.