Sustainable dev event: UK invites Deputy Mayor

kolkata: Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh will leave for a six-day tour to UK to part in a programme on Sustainable Development and Innovation in Urban Cities.



He is going abroad on the invitation of British government.

Atin Ghosh will visit London and Manchester.

He will hold meetings with the officials of urban development department.

As the Deputy Mayor of the city, Atin Ghosh looks after KMC's health department and

revenue collection.