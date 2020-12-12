Suspected JMB terrorist held for spreading religious hatred

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Thursday night arrested a man who is suspected to have connection with the banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). The accused, identified as Najibullah of Paikar in Birbhum, was remanded in police custody till December 24 by the Bankshall Court.

He was allegedly spreading hatred against several religions through social media accounts. According to police, Najibullah was maintaining a Facebook account in the name of 'Saquib Ali' and was spreading hatred by making communal posts. It is also alleged that he was trying to motivate several youths to religious fundamentalism.

Sources informed that Najibullah was under scanner of the STF and the officials were following his Facebook posts for the past several months. During the preliminary probe, police learnt that he owned a printing press from where several Fundamentalist literatures and books were being printed. When STF officials raided his house in Paikar, they found fundamentalist literature and books. Several electronic devices were also seized.