Survey to learn nature of ailments caused by environmental pollution

Kolkata: The state Health department has decided to conduct a detailed survey to find out the nature of ailments which are normally caused by environmental pollution. The department will also carry out awareness campaigns against pollution in various schools.



The state government has already identified six hospitals across the state which will conduct a survey and prepare database on the basis of ailments that are caused by environmental pollution. The main purpose of the move is to what types of diseases are triggered by pollution and their seriousness.

According to Health department sources, it has chosen six hospitals which will collect data, carry out survey and furnish the information to the state Health department about how many of the patients are getting affected with environmental pollution. Two hospitals from Kolkata will be roped in while one hospital each will be added from North 24-Parganas, Howrah, West Burdwan, Hooghly. The state government has initiated the programme under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health.

Many patients are developing COPD issues due to pollution. The Health department will conduct awareness campaigns in various schools, health centres and hospitals. Pollution often causes respiratory distress, eye issues, heart related issues. Health experts have pointed out that excessive pollution levels are causing neurological problems among children while many others are developing pneumonia, bronchitis and allergies.

Environmental pollution majorly contributes to heart ailments. Even cancer is also caused by various environmental issues. Experts also laid emphasis on the usages of solar energy and that of battery and CNG vehicles. The Health department has also given great emphasis on awareness programmes.