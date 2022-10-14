Survey in 17 districts to start in Nov to track changes in human dev aspects

KOLKATA: The 'India Human Development Survey (IHDS) III will begin in 17 districts of Bengal from November in collaboration with the Centre with an objective to track changes in different aspects of human development.



The Centre had earlier written to the state urging it to provide all necessary help to run the survey smoothly. Bengal has seen significant changes in the social economic conditions of people mostly in the villages through a host of new schemes launched and operated by the Mamata Banerjee government at various levels. State also plays a crucial role in the survey as the state government machinery will help the Central organisation make it happen.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) is carrying out the third round of IHDS in Bengal. A top official of NCAER had written to the state health department on September 27 requesting for its support. State health department has readily mobilized its machinery asking the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in 17 districts urging them to extend cooperation to help the Central agency to smoothly conduct the survey.

The unique aspect of the survey is that it will be only large scale studies in the country that tracks the changes in different aspects of human development in Indian states by studying the same households over a period of nearly 20 years between 2004/05 and 2022/23. The survey aims to see how the socio economic changes make differences in the well being of the individuals and families as well.

"This is important to assess these changes because of the policies required to address the aftereffects of the pandemic," reads the letter to the state by the NCAER Director.

A senior special secretary of the state health department on Wednesday wrote to the CMoHs requesting them to help the study team which will collect data from health facilities in selected areas. Economic Information Technology (EIT) will conduct interviews in the state.The respective teams will get in touch with the CMoHs. Kolkata is among the 17 districts which will take part in the survey.

Some of the other districts are Alipurduar, Bankura, Birbhum, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabasd, North 24-Parganas, Nadia etc.