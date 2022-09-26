Suruchi Sangha: Planetarium-like Puja pandal to portray Covid-free world

kolkata: Suruchi Sangha in New Alipore, one of the favourite destinations of Durga Puja revellers, is churning out a unique theme using technology, perhaps for the first time in the history of community Puja in Kolkata.



Suruchi Sangha, which has stepped into its 69th year, will depict a world free from the effects of Covid through its theme 'Prithibi Abar Santo Hobe' (Peace will again prevail in the world).

The pandal will be shaped like a planetarium. With the help of technology, imageries of a Covid-free world will be created inside the planet. Revellers will experience the day and the night sky; the sunrise and the sunset, the floating of the clouds, the chirping of the birds, the sound of lightning, the roar of the sea, the moon, the planets, among other things inside the pandal. The exterior of the pandal will create an impression of a world that went through a lot of turmoil during the two years of the pandemic.

"There was a sense of hopelessness and despair among the people during Covid times as the entire world was gripped by a sense of uncertainty amid normal activities coming to a grinding halt. About 61 crore people were affected with the disease worldwide and 65 lakh lost their lives and an estimated 8 crore have been rendered jobless. Now, we have been able to overcome those hard days and are returning to normalcy. It is this journey that we have attempted to portray through our theme this year. Our aim is to deliver the message of positivity that the time has come for the world to be peaceful and free from the clutches of Covid,"Aroop Biswas, president of Suruchi Sangha Durgotsav Committee, said.

Biswas happens to be the state minister in-charge of the Power and Sports and Youth Affairs department.

Taking cue from Biswas, Yogiraj Ray, who is a specialist in treatment of infectious diseases, said that peace in the world had more or less been restored. But, he reminded the people of the state to follow the basics of cleanliness to combat the spread of dengue.

Artist Rintu Das, who had hogged into limelight through his portrayal of the migrant labourers' struggle during the pandemic at Barisha Club in Behala, is shaping up the theme for Suruchi Sangha.