'Surge in fuel prices, poor harvest lead to spike in cost of vegetables, fruits'

KOLKATA: With the cost of petrol and diesel rising, the prices of vegetables and fruits in retail markets skyrocketed, making it difficult for the common people to make purchases for Lakshmi Puja.



Market prices of various items and commodities have spiked compared to the last year. The surge in the cost of vegetables and fruits burnt holes in the pockets of common people during Lakshmi Puja. "Buying certain essential fruits like bananas and coconuts has become a nightmare for us. I handle the household expenses and compared to last year, we could hardly afford buying vegetables and fruits," homemaker Sreya Das said.

Many people complained that the sellers were charging exorbitant prices at different markets across the city.

The costs of goods have substantially risen in a short span of time, between September 28 and October 9. One kilogram of onion cost Rs 25 on September 28, but its price rose to Rs 35-40 on Sunday.

A retail seller predicted that the cost of onions may increase further in the coming two or three days.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers in retail markets across the city are blaming poor harvest and excessive transportation cost for the soaring prices of fruits and vegetables.

Few fruit sellers at Jadubabur Bazar in Netaji Bhawan expressed concern over the rising transportation cost.

"It used to cost us Rs 200 to bring fruits from MG Road to the bazar four months back and now it is costing us Rs 150 more," a retail fruit seller said.

Even with the skyrocketing prices, most of the sellers admitted to having a good sale day on Saturday, when the majority of people had hit markets for Lakshmi Puja shopping.

"I had brought 25 coconuts costing Rs 60 each on Saturday and I sold everything," said a fruit seller in Azadgarh market. Similarly, a vegetable seller at Jadubabur Bazar said that ahead of Lakshmi Puja almost all vegetables were in demand.