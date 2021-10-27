Surge in cases: State to survey % of asymptomatic patients

KOLKATA: State Health department will conduct seventh sentinel survey from October 27 to November 1 in various parts of the state to assess the Covid situation following Durga Puja and also to find out the percentage of asymptomatic patients.



According to Health department sources, samples will be collected from various places from October 27-29. The samples will be verified from October 30 to November 1. It will be done on the patients undergoing treatment at various hospitals as well.

Meanwhile, the Covid count in Bengal went up as the state registered 806 cases on Tuesday from 805 on Monday. Single-day infection stood at 989 on Sunday. State registered around 7,849 active Covid cases on Tuesday. As many as 811 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.30 per cent. Around 15 people died of Covid in the state on Tuesday while on Monday the figure remained at 11.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,88,066 so far. Out of this, around 15,61,136 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 19,081 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 3.00 percent on Tuesday. The positivity rate remained at 2.08 percent on Tuesday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Around 3,21,175 people have so far been infected with the virus in Kolkata out of which around 3,14,002 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

Around 248 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,28,481 people have been infected while 3,22,394 have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 74 new cases on Tuesday, Hooghly 52 and Howrah 61, Darjeeling 22, Nadia 35. Bengal has so far carried out 1,89,95,979 Covid sample tests out of which around 38,681 tests were done on Tuesday.